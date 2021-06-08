Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bengal governor, Moitra continue to trade barbs
india news

Bengal governor, Moitra continue to trade barbs

Kolkata: The war of words over the alleged appointment of his relatives at Raj Bhavan escalated on Monday after West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar termed the charges by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra as “factually wrong” and called it a “distraction strategy” from the “deteriorating law and order situation in the state”
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 12:23 AM IST
HT Image

Kolkata: The war of words over the alleged appointment of his relatives at Raj Bhavan escalated on Monday after West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar termed the charges by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra as “factually wrong” and called it a “distraction strategy” from the “deteriorating law and order situation in the state”.

The TMC legislator, however, refused to withdraw her remarks and urged the governor to explain the appointments of six officers on special duty (OSDs), who she alleged are related either to him or other Raj Bhawan officers.

On Sunday, Moitra claimed that three of Dhankhar’s own relatives, two relatives of a former aide-de-camp (EDC) and one relative of his present EDC were appointed as OSDs at the governor’s house. She added that the law and order situation in Bengal would improve if the governor left with his “extended family”.

Responding to the allegations through a series of tweets, the governor on Monday said that none of the six appointees were part of his close family and that four of them belonged to another caste.

“Assertion @MahuaMoitra in tweet & Media that six coterminous appointee OSDs in personal staff are relatives is FACTUALLY WRONG. OSDs are from three states and belong to four different castes. None of them is part of close family. Four of them are not from my caste or state,” he posted on Twitter.

The governor added that the TMC legislator’s tweets were a part of the “distraction strategy to divert attention from the deteriorating law and order situation in the state”.

“This is unfolding of ‘distraction strategy’ to divert attention from alarming law and order scenario @MamataOfficial. Would continue undeterred and with zeal to serve the people of state and vindicate my oath of office under Article 159 of the Constitution,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Taking note of one of his tweets, Moitra urged the governor to explain how the six OSDs were appointed to Raj Bhavan.

“Asking Uncleji to lay out right here what antecedents of the appointees are & how each one got into Raj Bhavan. Do it NOW. BJP IT Cell can’t get you out of this one Uncleji.. And I don’t think Vice President of India also happening for you,” she tweeted.

BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said, “Raj Bhawan officials are appointed by the state government, not the governor.”

Dhankhar assumed charge as Bengal governor in July 2019.

Leaders of the ruling TMC have time and again accused him of being “an agent” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and criticised his allegedly partisan behaviour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP