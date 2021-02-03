Home / India News / Bengal govt reopened sporting complexes, swimming pools
Sanitisation of the premises before and after any event, maintaining physical distance and use of masks and sanitisers by all have been made mandatory.
PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Stadiums have been allowed to operate at full capacity, provided they follow basic Covid-19 protocols, such as maintenance of social distance and use of masks. (Representative image)(Stock Image: Pexels)

All stadiums, swimming pools and sporting complexes outside of containment zones are set to reopen in West Bengal, with the state government having given its green signal on Wednesday.

According to a government notification, sporting complexes, pools and stadiums have been allowed to operate at full capacity with immediate effect for outdoor events, provided they follow basic Covid-19 protocols, such as maintenance of social distance and use of masks.

"Sanitisation of the premises before and after any event, maintaining physical distance and use of masks and sanitisers by all have been made mandatory, even when one is not participating in any event," it said.

Currently, there are 1,842 'district-wise broad-based containment zones' in Bengal, as per the state government's 'Egiye Bangla' website.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
