Bengal Guv Dhankhar to visit Assam to meet post-poll violence hit people

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will on Friday visit Ranpagli and Srirampur camps in Assam sheltering people from Bengal, who crossed over to the state to escape post-poll violence.

"WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting Ranpagli camp in Assam sheltering post-poll violence affected WB people. He will interact with those who have taken refuge in camp. Governor will reach Ranpagli, Assam on May 14 at 8.15 am by BSF Helicopter from Coochbehar. Governor Dhankhar would also interact with media at Ranpagli camp at 9am on May 14," Dhankhar's office tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Dhankar visited Bengal's Coochbehar and interacted with the victims of post-poll violence. He was shown black flags by a group of people who also raised slogans in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district.

"At Coochbehar. Visited several affected areas. Distressed at grim scenario. After listening to tales of sorrow no tears left in my eyes. Never imagined severity of post poll retributive violence @MamataOfficial was much beyond. One is made to pay with life and rights for voting!," Dhankhar had tweeted.

"People are in mortal fear of police @WBPolice and ruling dispensation workers. A dozen ruling party workers could stop my convoy, with no fear of law and police. Such state of affairs @MamataOfficial! I had to intervene finding they were determined to involve with my security," he added.

"All day witnessed such tales of sorrow, grief and horror as victim after victim narrated horrendous post poll retributive violence incidents @MamataOfficial. Helpless victims in crossfire of police @WBPolice and ruling party workers. Will endeavor to deliberate with CM," Dhankhar tweeted.

Earlier this month, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) got 213 seats against 77 by the BJP. The BJP bagged 30 of the 54 seat in Cooch Behar and other districts of north bengal.

