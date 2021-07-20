Bengal makes negative RT-PCR report mandatory for those coming to state

The West Bengal government on Tuesday made it mandatory for all travellers coming to the state to carry a negative RT-PCR report to show that they are free of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Those who have been fully vaccinated will be required to carry a vaccination certificate to be produced at the time of boarding, the state government order said.

The decision will be implemented with immediate effect, West Bengal home secretary BP Gopalika informed in a formal letter to civil aviation secretary PS Kharola.

According to the rules, the RT-PCR test must be conducted within 72 hours of the departure of the flight.

The decision was announced as the medics in the country issued a warning of the inevitable third wave of the pandemic and multiple mutations raging in the country.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 caseload of West Bengal was pushed to 1,518,847 after 666 people tested positive for the viral disease over the last 24 hours. The death toll crossed the 18,000-mark to reach 18,011 after 12 fatalities.

There was no Covid-19 death in the city while three fatalities each were reported in Darjeeling and Paschim Medinipur on Monday, according to the state health department figures.

It also mentioned that more than 1,000 people were recovered from Covid-19 which improved the discharge rate to 97.97 per cent. So far, 1,488,077 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal.

At present, there are 12,759 active cases in the state, the data also showed. Since Sunday, 40,391 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state taking the total number of such tests to 1,51,78,563.

On the vaccination front, the state has inoculated as many as 3,18,805 people until Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON