Bengal minister's ‘break fingers’ call amid protests over Kolkata doc's murder stokes row, BJP hits back

A minister in Mamata Banerjee's government has sparked a massive row over his statement claiming to break the fingers of those blaming the chief minister and demanding her resignation for the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. West Bengal minister Udayan Guha(Udayan Guha/X)



“Those who are attacking Mamata Banerjee, pointing fingers at her, and demanding her resignation will never succeed. Those pointing fingers at Mamata Banerjee will be broken and crushed,” Udayan Guha was heard as saying in a viral video as reported by PTI. HT cannot verify the authenticity of the video.



“Despite provocations, the police did not baton charge when RG Kar Hospital was vandalised,” Guha, minister In charge of North Bengal Development Department, said, referring to the violence at the hospital in the early hours of August 15.



Drawing parallels with the student unrest in Bangladesh that led to a change of guard in the neighbouring country, Guha said, “We will never allow West Bengal to turn into another Bangladesh.”



BJP slams Udayan Guha's remark

Union minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar hit out at the Bengal minister over his remark. "Kitne logon ka hath aap todenge, ungli katenge"...Crores of fingers are being pointed at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to resign. To ensure the safety of women in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee must resign...I assure everyone who is protesting against the incident that the BJP is ready to give legal help. They should not be afraid," he told ANI.



On Monday, the ruling TMC asked the CBI to expedite its probe into the murder case. “Now justice must be delivered by the CBI. The central agency should provide all information in its case diary when the accused are presented in court on August 23 after serving 14 days in police custody,” TMC leader Kunal Ghosh was quoted by PTI as saying.

"Only one arrest has been made so far, and that was by Kolkata Police. The Left and BJP are trying to divert attention by demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," he alleged.



(With agency inputs)