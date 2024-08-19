Kolkata doctor rape-murder | ‘Until the accused…’: Parents' message for protesters, target CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata doctor rape murder case updates: The parents of the doctor, who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, urged all countrymen to stand with them until all accused are caught. Doctors in Patna protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Sunday. (PTI)

"Through you, we want to give a message to the people of the whole country. We are grateful to all the countrymen, people of the world and the state, we request that you stand with us until the accused is caught. We only wish that this should not happen to any mother, no one should lose their child like us," news agency ANI quoted the mother of the trainee doctors as saying.

The mother of the deceased doctor also targeted West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee failing to tackle the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case properly and alleged on Sunday that the Trinamool Congress supremo was trying to stop the protests.

“She (Mamata Banerjee) said the culprits would be arrested as soon as possible, but only one person has been held. I am sure more people in the hospital are involved. I think the chief minister is trying to stop the protests. That’s why police enforced prohibitory orders today to stop the assembly of protestors,” the victim’s mother told the media at the family’s home in North 24 Parganas district.

She told ANI that the hospital officials first told her that her daughter had committed suicide.

“First we got a call from the hospital that your daughter is sick, then the call was disconnected. After that when I called and asked what happened, they told me to come to the hospital. When we called again, the (caller) identified himself as 'assistant super' and said your daughter has committed suicide. She went to duty on Thursday, we got this call on Friday at 10:53am. When we reached there, we were not allowed to see her, we were allowed to see her at 3 o'clock. Her pants were open, there was only one piece of cloth on her body. Her hand was broken, and blood was coming out of her eyes, and mouth. Just by looking at her, it seemed that someone had murdered her,” ANI quoted her as saying.

“I told them it is not suicide, it's a murder. We worked so hard to make our daughter a doctor but she was murdered,” she claimed.

The parents told NDTV that they had lost trust in the chief minister after seeing the way the Kolkata Police handled the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI is at least making an effort, her father told the news channel. He also said he has handed a page of his daughter's diary to the CBI.

"Early on I had full faith in her (Mamata Banerjee), but now no. She is asking for justice but what is she saying that for? She can take charge of that, she is doing nothing," he alleged when asked about the investigation conducted by the state.

"They are saying 'We want justice'. But those of the general public who are saying the same thing, they are trying to lock them up," NDTV quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder of a doctor in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the case on August 20.

The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found in the RG Kar Hospital's seminar room on August 9. The Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer, Sanjoy Roy, the next day in this connection.

Calcutta high court directed the CBI to take over the investigation, after expressing a lack of satisfaction with the Kolkata Police.

(With inputs from agencies)