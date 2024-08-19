Kolkata murder case LIVE updates: Hundreds of women back on Bengal streets to protest
Kolkata murder case LIVE updates: In a rerun of the 'Reclaim the Night' campaign, hundreds of women took to the streets in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal on Sunday night, demanding justice for the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital....Read More
Braving intermittent rains, women of all ages and backgrounds assembled in several areas such as Jadavpur, Garia, Behala Parnashree, Khanna, Lake Town, and other city locations, and raised slogans - "We want justice".
Key figures from Bengali cinema like directors Arindam Sil and Kaushik Ganguly, and actress Churni Ganguly, also protested demanding justice for the victim.
Members of resident doctors' associations (RDA) in Delhi took out a candlelight march. Efforts were also made to interact with the public to raise awareness about the incident.
Pressure mounted on the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal over its handling of the crime. The victim's parents criticised the alleged attempts to stifle the spontaneous public outcry despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's public protests against rape.
The CBI continues its investigation into the case after taking over from Kolkata police on the orders of Calcutta High Court. The CBI team conducted 3D laser mapping of the emergency ward at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. CBI also conducted psychological testing of the main accused in the case.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the horrific rape and murder. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to hear on Tuesday.
Kolkata murder case LIVE: Free OPD services in front of health ministry from today
Kolkata murder case LIVE: Resident doctors of AIIMS and other Delhi hospitals will start providing free out-patient services in front of the health ministry at Nirman Bhawan. This will continue till they are assured of adequate security in hospitals through a Central Protection Act, the doctors associations said.
Kolkata murder case LIVE: Bengal Governor to address Harbhajan Singh on his concerns
Kolkata murder case LIVE: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose called for an emergency meeting of a cross-section of Bengal society to apprise them of the action taken in the matter and to gather their opinions on the issue.
He further stated that he would be addressing Singh on the actions taken and expressed his “solidarity with the civil society across India, who have voiced their deep concern over the ghastly incident and the apparent inaction of the government.”
Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh had expressed deep anguish over the delay in justice for the victim and emphasized the need for swift action.