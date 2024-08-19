Kolkata murder case LIVE updates: Hundreds of women back on Bengal streets to protest

Resident Doctors of LHMC, Maulana Azad Medical College , RML, Safdarjung , GTB, DDU Hospitals and members of various resident doctors' associations of Delhi protest during a candle march against the rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, on August 18, 2024. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

Kolkata murder case LIVE updates: In a rerun of the 'Reclaim the Night' campaign, hundreds of women took to the streets in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal on Sunday night, demanding justice for the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Braving intermittent rains, women of all ages and backgrounds assembled in several areas such as Jadavpur, Garia, Behala Parnashree, Khanna, Lake Town, and other city locations, and raised slogans - "We want justice".

Key figures from Bengali cinema like directors Arindam Sil and Kaushik Ganguly, and actress Churni Ganguly, also protested demanding justice for the victim.

Members of resident doctors' associations (RDA) in Delhi took out a candlelight march. Efforts were also made to interact with the public to raise awareness about the incident.

Pressure mounted on the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal over its handling of the crime. The victim's parents criticised the alleged attempts to stifle the spontaneous public outcry despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's public protests against rape.

The CBI continues its investigation into the case after taking over from Kolkata police on the orders of Calcutta High Court. The CBI team conducted 3D laser mapping of the emergency ward at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. CBI also conducted psychological testing of the main accused in the case.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the horrific rape and murder. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to hear on Tuesday.