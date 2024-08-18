Doctor raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital had plans to settle family debts: Report

The 31-year-old junior doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital aspired to become a gold medalist doctor. Her parents, friends, and teachers all described her as a fighter. Resident doctors and medical students staged a protest against the Kolkata case, in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI)

Her parents said that she wanted to settle the family debt and enhance their lives, a goal they supported by working tirelessly at a tailoring shop, helping her journey from the bustling Kolkata suburb of Sodepur to RG Kar, Times of India reported.

“We are a poor family and we raised her with a lot of hardship. She worked extremely hard to become a doctor. All our dreams have been shattered in one night,” her father told TOI.

The family was looking forward to Durga Puja in October, a festival that had taken on special significance since their daughter began organising it at home in 2021.

“This would have been the third year of our home Puja and she had planned to make it even bigger this time. It was meant to be a special celebration since she would have completed her PG,” her mother said.

Parents said that all they now want are arrests and proper punishment for everyone involved, as only this could bring solace to her soul.

In the family, she was seen as a role model due to her excellent academic performance and gentle nature. A relative said that she had succeeded in both the JEE and medical entrance exams, finally choosing to study MBBS at JNM Medical College Hospital in Kalyani, after qualifying at two state-run medical colleges.

However for PG, she was accepted into two medical colleges and chose RG Kar, which was about an hour away from her home in Sodepur. Her dedication was evident in her academic achievements including 90 percent in Madhyamik and 89 percent in higher secondary.

Her mother reflected that their lives had centered around their only child, who meant everything to them.

Other neighbours talked about her affection for animals, saying how she cared for strays by feeding and rescuing them. Kakoli Ghosh, a neighbour shared that she was also passionate about gardening.

Among her MBBS batchmates who witnessed the Covid pandemic unfold during their studies, she selected respiratory medicine as her specialty.

‘Dedicated herself to patient care’

At RG Kar, which she referred to as her “second home,” she dedicated herself fully to patient care. The long work hours and intense academic demands left her with barely any time to rest.

On August 9, following a 36-hour shift and study session without rest, she had fallen asleep on a platform in the seminar room of the college. She was then sexually assaulted and murdered in an act of extreme brutality by one or more individuals (under investigation).

The next morning, interns and fellow postgraduate trainees discovered her body in the seminar room. Her laptop, notebook, and cellphone were found untouched beside her.

Arnab Biswas, one of her teachers at Kalyani JNM said that MBBS was more than just a career choice for her. He said that she was not only academically strong but also deeply committed to her field, often becoming upset when others fell ill.

He also mentioned her admirable handwriting, which made prescriptions easy to read and understand, a trait envied by many doctors and appreciated by patients.