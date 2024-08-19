Differences in Mamata Banerjee's party over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case; where is Abhishek Banerjee?

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case: As doctors across the country continue to protest over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, differences in the Trinamool Congress ranks have come to the fore. The question is doing the rounds in political circles if everything is fine within the Trinamool Congress. West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee with the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.(PTI file)

Another question being raised is over the silence of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the day-to-day activities of the party amid the current political situation in Bengal.

Early on Sunday, in a post on X, Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy demanded custodial interrogation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner and former principal of the medical college, to know who floated the initial “suicide story” and why.

The Kolkata Police on Sunday summoned Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, hours after he demanded that the CBI interrogate Kolkata police commissioner. The police have also issued summonses to former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and two renowned doctors for allegedly spreading rumours and disclosing the identity of the victim.

On Monday, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy moved the Calcutta high court seeking protecting against from arrest.

Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, however, opposed the demands made by Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, claiming that the police commissioner has diligently done everything necessary since the crime was reported.

"His (Roy's) protest against the crime is right, but I vehemently oppose his demands," Kunal Ghosh said.

The day after RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was vandalised on the night of August 14, Abhishek Banerjee posted on X, urging the administration to arrest those responsible.

“The hooliganism and vandalism at RG Kar tonight have exceeded all acceptable limits. As a public representative, I just spoke with @CPKolkata, urging him to ensure that every individual responsible for today’s violence is identified, held accountable, and made to face the law within the next 24 hours, regardless of their political affiliations. The demands of the protesting doctors are fair and justified. This is the minimum they should expect from the government. Their safety and security must be prioritized,” Abhishek Banerjee wrote on X.

However, Abhishek Banerjee was notably absent from a rally where TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called for the death penalty for the accused in the rape-murder case.

News18, citing sources within TMC, reported that the party’s poor performance in urban areas during the recent Lok Sabha elections has caused tension. Insiders reveal that Abhishek Banerjee had advocated for the removal of underperformers within the party and administration. Although he has been vocal in Parliament and his constituency, he has remained less active within the party. This has highlighted ongoing differences of opinion between senior and junior members of the TMC, News18 added.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimdd that TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen was removed from his position for saying that there were many complaints against the college principal, who was immediately rehabilitated by the government after his decision to quit.

News18 reported thatSantanu Sen has had a long-standing rivalry with RG Kar Hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh. Despite being a local leader, Sen struggled to gain political influence at the hospital due to Dr Ghosh's power.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy demands CBI interrogate Police commissioner

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Sunday demanded that the CBI undertake custodial interrogation of Kolkata Police commissioner and previous principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in connection with its probe into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor.

"CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of Ex Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story," the TMC Rajya Sabha MP wrote in a social media post.

The parents of the woman doctor claimed that they were informed over phone on August 9 morning that their daughter died by suicide at the hospital, where she worked.

Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal has stated that no one from the police force called up the parents to say that their daughter died by suicide.

Sandip Ghosh, who was the principal of the medical college when the crime took place, was interrogated by the CBI for long hours on Friday and Saturday.

Roy also questioned the demolition work on the fourth floor of the state-run hospital, where the seminar hall in which the crime took place, and asked who patronised Sanjay Roy, the civic volunteer who was arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the woman postgraduate trainee at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"Why sniffer dog used after 3 days. 100s of such questions. Make them speak," the MP urged the central agency, which was handed over the probe by the Calcutta High Court from the Kolkata Police on August 13.

The Congress party said that it was commendable that Roy protested alleged cover-up attempts in the gruesome crime.

"I thank Sukhendu Sekhar Roy for his stand despite being in the ruling party," Congress state spokesperson Saumya Aich Roy said.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty, stating that the Left party has been making the same demands as Roy for several days now, said that Roy, as a veteran leader, is able to "read the writing on the wall."

(With inputs from agencies)