TMC's Kunal Ghosh visits CBI office in Kolkata: ‘Some junior doctors want to…’

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday visited the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Kolkata as the agency probes the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh during a press conference at the party office in Kolkata, on April 7.(PTI)

Interacting with the media after the visit, Kunal Ghosh said he was visiting for some personal, but all added that some junior doctors wanted him to pass off some information to the CBI.

“I have come here for my personal work. I have to give information under a notification before going out of Kolkata, I have come here with the list of that information,” Ghosh told media persons, according to ANI.

"Along with this, some junior doctors want to give some information to the CBI, but they do not have any access to give it, so they contacted me. If this information will be useful to them (CBI), then they (junior doctors) are ready to cooperate..."

Ghosh also added that the CBI officers are doing their best to solve the issue.

"…I have handed over to CBI all the documents given to me by the doctors of RG Kar Hospital...If before 23rd August a breakthrough is reached, then it is better as the arrested accused is presented before the court on that day, then the remand copy will indicate he was the lone culprit or not..." he added, according to ANI.



Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case



The trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The crime took place on the third-floor seminar hall of the chest department late at night, and police later said multiple lacerations and wounds were found on her body.

While Sanjoy Roy, the main accused, has been arrested, investigating agencies have yet to rule out the involvement of others in the crime. The crime has sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community.

On Sunday, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the case and scheduled a hearing on August 20. The case will be heard by a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra

The parents of the victim have criticised the West Bengal government for attempting to stifle the public outcry. They have also voiced concerns about the handling of their daughter's body, alleging that it was not in the same condition initially as it was found in the seminar hall of the facility, hours after the incident.