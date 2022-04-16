Bengal minor attempts suicide after harasser’s threats

Kolkata: A14-year-old girl set herself on fire in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district following threats from a man who allegedly tried to rape her on February 28, police said on Friday, adding her condition was stated to be critical.

The accused, identified as Ajay Roy and his brother Bijay, who is a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, were arrested by Maynaguri police on Friday. They were produced before a local court, which remanded them in police custody.

The girl, a Class 8 student, was undergoing treatment at a government-run hospital in Siliguri town, police said.

“Doctors said the burn injuries are critical in nature,” the girl’s father told local media. He alleged that Ajay tried to rape the minor on February 28.

“We faced threats after we lodged a police complaint. The accused went into hiding and got an anticipatory bail from court. On Wednesday, when my daughter was alone at home, two youths came to our house and threatened to kill her and the entire family if she does not withdraw the complaint against Ajay,” said the victim’s father.

“My daughter was so scared that she tried to kill herself on Thursday. Her condition is critical,” he said.

Jalpaiguri superintendent of police Debarshi Dutta said: “The police registered a case in February and also registered a complaint on Thursday. It is being probed why the minor tried to commit suicide.”

Bapi Goswami, Jalpaiguri unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleged that the ruling TMC was shielding the accused for the past one-and-a-half months.

“Why weren’t they arrested earlier? The TMC is protecting criminals everywhere,” Goswami said.

Shibshankar Dutta, TMC’s Maynaguri community block unit president, said his party had nothing to do with the crime and it will take action against those who are found to be involved.

“We are extremely sad to hear about the girl. We wish her a fast recovery. We will ask the police to take strong action,” he said.

