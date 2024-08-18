Bengal police summons BJP's Locket Chatterjee for spreading misinformation over Kolkata doctor rape-murder

The Kolkata olice has summoned BJP leader Locket Chatterjee and doctors Kunal Sarkar and Subarno Goswami for questioning. Actress turned BJP leader Locket Chatterjee being summoned by Kolkata Police.(PTI/ File Image)

The trio are being investigated for allegedly spreading misinformation about the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. The police have asked them to appear in the police station before 3pm on Sunday, NDTV reported.

Dr Goswami made several claims in media interviews, alleging he had seen the post-mortem report of the Kolkata doctor and found details such as 150 grams of semen, a fractured pelvic bone, and evidence of gang-rape.

However, the Kolkata Police have dismissed these claims as false. They confirmed that the post-mortem report does not contain such findings and said that these claims were misleading and untrue.

Additionally, Chatterjee might be questioned for allegedly sharing the victim’s name and photo on social media.

Focus on assisting CBI: Locket Chatterjee counters

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee criticised the Kolkata Police and Mamata Banerjee's government on social media, accusing them of focusing on monitoring social media posts instead of pursuing justice for the RG Kar case victim.

In an X post in Bengali, Chatterjee said, “The victim is still awaiting justice while the Kolkata Police seem preoccupied with scrutinizing social media posts of opposition leaders and the public,” the BJP leader said.

“Every day, people across the state are being questioned about their posts, but there is no place to detain them all. Meanwhile, protests and marches continue, and the administration appears indifferent.”

She urged the administration to prioritize justice for the victim rather than questioning social media posts. “Focus on assisting the CBI and avoid tampering with evidence. The victim's family is counting on the justice system to deliver,” she added.

A postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead at RG Kar Medical College on August 9, sparking widespread outrage.

On August 14, a mob entered the RG Kar Hospital campus, vandalizing the protest site, vehicles, and public property, leading to security officials dispersing the crowd.