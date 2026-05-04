A political row erupted in West Bengal on Sunday after a few hundred slips, believed to be from voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines used during the April 29 assembly polls in Noapara constituency, were found on the roadside in the Duttapapukur area in North 24 Parganas district, with BJP, TMC and CPI(M) accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of gross negligence. EC, however, claimed the slips were from VVPAT machines used in a mock poll done before the assembly elections.

Bengal polls: VVPAT paper slips found on road stirs political slugfest

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident comes hours before the counting of votes for the two-phased West Bengal polls, that took place on April 23 and 29.

To be sure, votes for 293 of 294 assembly constituencies will be counted on Monday as a repoll was ordered at the Falta constituency following allegations of electoral malpractice and threats to voters.

“I will collect these (paper slips) and submit them to the higher authorities,” sub-divisional police officer of Barasat Vidyagar Ajinkya Anant told the media at the spot.

Supporters of the three parties rushed to the spot and stopped the police from seizing the slips found among bushes beside a road.

“I will allow the police to take the slips if they give me a copy of the seizure list. These are from a machine used in booth no 29 at Garulia. This is gross negligence on the part of the ECI,” BJP candidate from Noapara Arjun Singh said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} After reports that a significant number of the slips had the CPI(M) symbol, party leader Gargi Chatterjee alleged that efforts were underway to change the poll results. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After reports that a significant number of the slips had the CPI(M) symbol, party leader Gargi Chatterjee alleged that efforts were underway to change the poll results. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Is this why the ECI took such proactive steps? How could VVPAT slips land here with paramilitary forces deployed in such large numbers?” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Is this why the ECI took such proactive steps? How could VVPAT slips land here with paramilitary forces deployed in such large numbers?” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A lot of slips had the TMC symbol as well, people aware of the matter said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A lot of slips had the TMC symbol as well, people aware of the matter said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I will file a complaint with EC right away,” TMC nominee Trinankur Bhattacharjee said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I will file a complaint with EC right away,” TMC nominee Trinankur Bhattacharjee said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the matter, a statement from the office of Bengal’s chief electoral officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal said the slips were related to a mock poll done before election day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the matter, a statement from the office of Bengal’s chief electoral officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal said the slips were related to a mock poll done before election day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Upon examination, it has been found that the VVPAT paper slips shown are related to mock poll done before poll day and are not related to the actual poll conducted on poll day. A detailed enquiry has been initiated, and a formal complaint has been lodged for verification and action” the CEO’s office said on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Upon examination, it has been found that the VVPAT paper slips shown are related to mock poll done before poll day and are not related to the actual poll conducted on poll day. A detailed enquiry has been initiated, and a formal complaint has been lodged for verification and action” the CEO’s office said on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

VVPAT machines provide a visual confirmation to voters using electronic voting machines (EVMs) instead of traditional ballot papers. After a voter exercises his/her choice on an EVM, a slip bearing the party’s symbol appears for a few seconds behind a transparent glass. The slips are collected inside the machine.

Meanwhile, a day before counting of votes for 294 assembly constituencies on Monday, BJP candidates in fray offered prayers at temples across West Bengal, while chief minister and TMC head Mamata Banerjee held a closed-door meeting with some party leaders.

State BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya said: “An unexpected and unique result is awaiting us. It will have no similarity with the exit poll results or what psephologists have predicted. It will overshadow the 2021 and 2026 election results.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In response, cabinet minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim said: “Mamata Banerjee is returning to power for the fourth time. Our victory is certain. We will win with more seats than before. Mamata Banerjee will win from Bhabanipur by a large margin.”

Bengal’s CEO said all security arrangements were in place.

“We have 163 double-hall counting centres and 129 single-hall counting centres. Every hall will have a counting observer as per the EC’s latest order.

We have held meetings at all levels. All security arrangements are in place,” he said.

Although no violence was reported on Sunday, an allegation was raised by Arjun Singh, the BJP candidate from Noapara in North 24 Parganas district.

“Two TMC-backed criminals, Akash Chaudhury and Aman Chaudhury, opened fire at the residence of our local leader Kundan Singh on Saturday night,” Arjun Singh said, accusing TMC’s Noapara candidate Trinankur Bhattacharya of sending the attackers. He also showed security camera footage to the media.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Denying the charge, Bhattacharya said, “TMC does not believe in violence. Singh is making up stories because he will lose.”

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON