Home / India News / Bengal sets aside 100 crore for universal vaccination, to begin from May 5
india news

Bengal sets aside 100 crore for universal vaccination, to begin from May 5

The chief minister said that the universal vaccination program would take off from May 5. Assembly elections are going on in West Bengal and counting is scheduled on May 2.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 01:31 AM IST
On Monday, the Centre had opened the Covid-19 vaccination for everyone above the age of 18. There are more than 7.34 crore registered voters in West Bengal (persons who are more than 18 years and above). (HT PHOTO.)

The West Bengal government has set aside 100 crore for universal vaccination scheduled to take off on May 5, soon after the election results are declared, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

Banerjee also said that she would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over vaccination pricing.

“We have allocated 100 crore, which could be used to immediately purchase vaccines for the universal vaccination program. Till date we have administered 93 lakh doses. We will also urge the Centre to immediately supply us with another one crore doses. Then we can go for purchasing from the market,” she said.

The chief minister said that the universal vaccination program would take off from May 5. Assembly elections are going on in West Bengal and counting is scheduled on May 2.

“Vaccines, which were sold to the Centre for 150, will now be sold to states for 400 to private hospitals for 600. There should not be any discrimination. In times of an emergency do you help people or do business? For this the Centre should also take a decision without leaving it entirely on the people,” Banerjee said while adding that she would write to the Prime Minister.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Quota of oxygen raised but shortfall persists

President, PM express grief over loss of lives in Nashik oxygen tank leak

Kerala enforces more curbs as Covid-19 cases rise alarmingly, clamps night curfew

Covaxin phase 3 interim trial reveals 78% efficacy

On Monday, the Centre had opened the Covid-19 vaccination for everyone above the age of 18. There are more than 7.34 crore registered voters in West Bengal (persons who are more than 18 years and above).

The Serum Institute of India released the prices of Covishield vaccines on Wednesday and had said in a media statement that considering the global vaccine prices, “We are ensuring that our vaccines are affordable in comparison to any other vaccines in the world.”

“Some people are testing positive even after taking two doses of vaccines. The infection is however mild in such cases. At least 1.1% people who have received both the vaccine doses have tested positive in Kolkata,” said Banerjee.

With beds running out the state administration has directed government and private hospitals not to block any beds with patients whose condition is not critical. Also, hospitals have been directed to coordinate among themselves so that a critically ill patient could be referred to another hospital in case one hospital has no vacancy. Patients have been divided into three categories – A, B and C with A-category being the most critical patients who needs immediate hospitalization.

“There is a shortage of oxygen. We are keeping a close watch on the market so that there is no black marketing and hoarding,” she said.

Banerjee, however, ruled out the possibility of another lockdown in the immediate future saying that it affects people adversely.

“I am not thinking about lockdown. People were badly hit by lockdown last year. I would urge everyone to stay alert and wear masks. But I won’t tell people to stop work and stay at home. I don’t think there is any immediate need of another lockdown,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP