Bengal TMC leader clubbed to death

india

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 03:51 IST

Basudeb Bera (52), a Trinamool Congress leader in Moyna area of West Bengal’s East Midnapore district, was clubbed to death by unidentified men on Monday. Bera, 52, a former member of the local gram panchayat, was a resident of Baruna village. Police said Bera’s body was found by the road at Andaria and preliminary probe indicates that he was attacked with heavy objects.

Local TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari alleged that Bera was murdered by BJP supporters. Nabarun Nayak, organisational head of BJP in Tamluk, rejected the allegation, saying: “Bera used to extort from people. Some of these people spotted him and he was killed in the feud.”

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 03:51 IST