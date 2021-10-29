Bengal’s Pegasus probe not affected by SC order: commission member

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kolkata: A two-member commission set up by the Mamata Banerjee government to investigate alleged phone tapping of various persons of West Bengal using Pegasus software is functioning as usual as the Supreme Court did not say anything on the panel in its Wednesday’s order, one of its members, Justice (retd) Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, said
Published on Oct 29, 2021 12:06 AM IST
PTI

The apex court on Wednesday appointed a three-member panel of cyber experts to probe the alleged use of Israeli software Pegasus for surveillance of certain people in India.

“Since the Supreme Court order of Wednesday did not refer to us (the two-man commission) or touch upon us, there is no restraint order on our activities,” Justice (retd) Bhattacharya said on Thursday.

The former Calcutta High Court chief justice told PTI that the commission is working as usual as per its mandate.

The other member of the commission is former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Madan B Lokur.

The commission set up in July had invited statements from the public with regard to the alleged interception of mobile phone calls of various police officials, politicians, journalists, members of the judiciary and activists in West Bengal.

It was alleged in media reports that Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee was under surveillance along with the party’s election strategist Prashant Kishor and several other leaders during the March-April assembly polls in which the party came to power for the third time.

In Bengal, leaders of the TMC as well as those from the Congress and Left parties welcomed the order the Supreme Court’s passed on Wednesday.

