Bengaluru constable arrested for raping minor

A Bengaluru city police constable has been arrested for raping a minor, officials said. The arrested constable Pavan Dyavannanavar, 25, from Belagavi, was attached to Govindanagara Police Station.

According to west division police, on Tuesday the constable saw a 17-year-old sitting distraught at a park in Vijayanagar in Bengaluru. The minor had left her home to meet a person she had befriended on social media. The friend was residing in Chamrajnagar, a neighbouring district of Bengaluru. “We understand that she left home impulsively and didn’t have enough money. It was at this point that the constable found her,” said a senior investigator.

After the meeting, he offered to help her and took her to his house, where he raped her. Later, he gave the minor girl ₹500 and sent her away the next day. The minor subsequently left to meet her friend in Chamarajanagar district.

When her friend’s parents found out that she was a minor and had left her home without her parent’s permission, they informed the police. Meanwhile, the parents of the minor girl had lodged a complaint with K P Agrahara police station in Bengaluru.

Police after getting information about the presence of the minor girl in Chamrajnagar brought her back to Bengaluru. “Being a minor, she was taken to the Child Welfare Committee. The officials there offered counselling to the girl. It was during the counselling session that she revealed about the sexual assault by the constable, after which Pavan was arrested,” added the officer.

Pavan joined the police service in 2020. He was posted in HSR Layout Traffic police station as a constable where he faced had faced charges of corruption and was transferred to Govindarajanagar police station.

Pavan was presented before a local court and has been sent to judicial custody. Deputy commissioner of police, west, Laxman Nimbargi said that the constable has been suspended following the incident. “Apart from the case under investigation, there will be a departmental enquiry, based on which further departmental action will be taken,” said the officer.