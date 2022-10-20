Bengaluru flooded again after heavy downpour

Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru on Wednesday night disrupted normal life on Thursday as incidents of water logging, power outages, tree felling and damage to vehicles were reported in several parts of the city, officials in the civic body said.

The 54.5mm of rain, which began at 8.30pm and continued till 11.30pm, brought parts of the city to its knees, prompting authorities to take immediate action to mitigate the flood situation.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, till early Friday, there is a possibility for a few spells of rain or thundershowers.

The city has already broken all records for the wettest year in its recorded history by receiving 1,706 mm rainfall since the start of the monsoon in June, as per IMD. This feat by the city was achieved after breaking the previous record of 1,696 mm rainfall in 2017.

On Wednesday, maximum rainfall was reported in the city’s central and eastern areas. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Airport recorded 71.2mm rain.

Due to the downpour, a compound wall of the Metro Rail in Sheshadripuram collapsed, damaging several cars and two-wheelers. No injuries were reported in the incident.

“Around 9.50pm, I was in my car, waiting for the rain to subside. In no time, I heard a loud sound and it felt like something had fallen on my car. I managed to get out of the car safely and saw the wall collapse. Around six cars and at least one two-wheeler were damaged in the incident,” Prashant, a resident of the area, said.

Residents later staged a protest against the damages caused by the wall collapse.

“We will look into the matter and provide a remedy,” Anjum Parwez, managing director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) who visited the spot on Thursday afternoon, said.

Several areas and underpasses in the city remained under water till Thursday evening, affecting vehicular movements.

Despite the installation of a water pump by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city’s civic body, the flood water at Anugraha Layout did not recede, according to a resident.

“Water began flowing from the main road near Vijaya Bank to our layout. Desilting of stormwater drains on the main road was not completed by the BBMP. Due to this, the main road was flooded and the water entered our area,” the resident said, seeking anonymity.

Mansoor Ali, a resident of HSR Layout, said around 200 houses were affected by the flood water. “We are tired of telling the government. Our road is 80 feet wide but for the past three months, we have been spending more than two hours tackling the flood water. We had approached the BBMP earlier but no work has been taken up here,” he said.

Residents of Rainbow Drive Layout in Mahadevapura were evacuated by civic authorities using boats after water entered most of the houses.

BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath said efforts are on to tackle the floods.

“There was heavy rain last (Wednesday) night. Maximum problems were reported in Bommanahalli area, HSR Layout and Shivajinagar area. Our officers are working in these areas,” Girinath said. NEED SPECIFIC MEASURES BEING TAKEN BY THEM

“Rains are likely to continue till Monday and we are hoping to carry on with the desilting process after that. We will have to get the storm water drains cleaned at the earliest to avoid flooding in the coming days. We will do it,” he added.

Waterlogging was also reported in Outer Ring Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Double Road, parts of Seshadripuram and a couple of localities near K R Puram, among other areas.

Purported videos from Shivajinagar.on social media showed two-wheelers getting washed away in the floods.

Meanwhile, in Tumkuru’s Pavagada, which also recorded rainfall, a man who was swept away in flood waters was later rescued by local residents. The heavy downpour led to Hebakka lake overflowing, local residents claimed.

Heavy rain was also reported in Vijayapura district, leading to flooding in two bridges.

In September, certain areas of Bengaluru suffered from a deluge following torrential downpour for nine days that threw life out of gear and prompted a public debate on gradual encroachments as cause for flooding.

A subsequent anti-encroachment drive against illegal structures that prevented water flow and led to severe flooding also triggered allegations that authorities were only targeting the middle-class, and not the “high and mighty” and major information technology (IT) parks.

Revenue minister R Ashoka had dismissed the charges.

