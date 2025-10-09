Bengaluru private college professor booked for sexual harassment of student

Police have registered a case against the head of a department at a private college in Bengaluru after a 20-year-old student accused him of sexually harassing her at his residence. The accused, identified as Sanjeev Kumar Mandal, 41, who heads the Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) department, allegedly invited the student to his home on October 2 under the pretext of having a meal. The accused who heads the Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) department, allegedly invited the student to his home on October 2 under the pretext of having a meal. (Representational image)

According to the complaint filed at Tilak Nagar Police Station, the student was asked to visit Mandal’s house after he reportedly told her that her class attendance was low and hinted that he could help improve her marks. However, when she arrived, she found him alone at home. The student alleged that Mandal made inappropriate advances and sought sexual favours in return for full marks.

“The accused invited the victim to his house and misbehaved with her seeking sexual favour,” Tilak Nagar Police Inspector K Vishwanath told Hindustan Times. “The accused and victim both hail from West Bengal, and the victim managed to escape. We registered a case under BNS Section 75 (sexual harassment) on Tuesday following the student’s complaint and launched an investigation. The accused is absconding after the incident, and we are tracking him,” he added.

Police said the student managed to get away after receiving a phone call from a friend, which she used as an excuse to leave the house. She later informed her parents about the incident, following which they approached the college administration and the police.

Based on her statement, police have filed an FIR against Mandal for sexual harassment. Investigators said efforts are underway to locate the accused, who has been missing since the complaint was filed. Statements from witnesses and college staff are also being recorded as part of the ongoing probe.