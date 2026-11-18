Bengaluru ragpicker set ablaze after hands, legs tied; condition critical
The motive behind the attack is yet to be established, and further investigation is underway.
Published on: Nov 18, 2026, 14:58:11 IST
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A 45-year-old ragpicker was found lying on the roadside with burn injuries here on Wednesday morning, police said.
The victim was identified as Syed H, they said. The incident occurred within the limits of Girinagar police station.
According to police, he was spotted by locals around 6 am with his hands and legs tied.
Citing preliminary information, a senior police officer said that an unidentified person is suspected to have poured petrol on him and set him on fire. Locals who spotted him lying on the roadside alerted the police.
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