Bengaluru stampede: Teen victim's mother alleges jewellery worth 1 lakh stolen off her body, demands probe

The mother of a teenage victim of the Bengaluru stampede has alleged that jewellery worth ₹1 lakh that her daughter was wearing at the time of the tragedy that unfolded near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 was missing when her body was handed over to the family. Footwears lie on the ground outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium following a stampede after a large number of fans gathered for the felicitation of IPL 2025 winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, June 4, 2025.(PTI File)

13-year-old Divyanshi, a class 9 student, lost her life during a celebration of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning the IPL title last month. Her mother, 35-year-old Ashwini Shivakumar, has filed a police complaint about the missing jewellery.

Divyanshi was the youngest of 11 victims in the stadium stampede. The complaint lodged on Thursday stated that her body still had a pair of gold earrings and a chain when it was taken to the Bowring Hospital on the evening of June 4.

According to the complaint, the family did not notice the missing jewellery at first and realised that it was missing later. The allegation is that the jewellery, which is said to be worth ₹1 lakh, was stolen at the mortuary where the body was kept.

“There is a lot of sentimental value attached to the ornaments as a sign of what was worn by my daughter in her last moments,” her mother, a resident of Yelahanka, stated in her complaint. She has sought an investigation into the matter.

The Bengaluru stampede

The June 4 stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden IPL trophy-winning campaign left 11 people dead, drawing sharp criticism over planning and crowd management.

The police initially denied permission for the victory parade, but the team was later allowed to hold a small event. However, a huge crowd gathered, resulting in a stampede.

The state government ordered the suspension of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vikash Kumar Vikash and four other officers of the Bengaluru Police a day after the incident.

In its report to the high court, the Karnataka government blamed RCB and the event management company overseeing the celebration for the tragedy.