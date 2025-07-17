Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka govt blames RCB, points to Virat Kohli video before victory parade

The Karnataka government has reportedly blamed the IPL 2025 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy cricket stadium during their victory celebrations. The Karnataka government submitted its report to the Karnataka high court saying the event organiser, DNA Entertainment Networks Private Limited, had merely informed the police on June 3 of a planned victory parade but had not sought formal permission.(PTI file)

The June 4 stampede had resulted in the death of 11 RCB fans while several others were injured as the crowd gathered in large numbers for the RCB victory parade.

The Karnataka government submitted its report to the Karnataka high court, pointing out a series of lapses on the part of RCB and event organisers.

According to an India Today report, the government also put the limelight on a video by Virat Kohli appealing to fans to attend the event, despite the city police denying permission.

The submission also said the event organiser, DNA Entertainment Networks Private Limited, had merely informed the police on June 3 of a planned victory parade but had not sought formal permission, which is mandatory under a 2009 city order. The police denied permission for such an event.

Despite that, the report says, RCB went ahead with the promotion of the event, issuing public invitations through social media and the Virat Kohli video for fans to attend the ‘free entry’ event on June 4. According to the government, the video appeal resulted in a massive turnout, leading to the stampede.

What happened during the Bengaluru stampede?

The confusion intensified on June 4, the day of the event. At around 3.14 PM, the organisers announced that passes were required to gain entry into the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The last-minute change in the open admission policy created panic among the fans present on the streets of the city.

The report also blamed the lack of coordination between RCB, DNA, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). failed to coordinate effectively. According to the report, the stampede occurred due to poor planning at the entry gates and delays in opening them. Seven police personnel were injured during the event.

The police then allowed a scaled-down version of the event, the report said.

The state government’s response also details post-incident measures, including magisterial and judicial inquiries, registration of First Information Reports (FIRs), disciplinary action against police personnel, suspension of the Chief Minister’s political secretary, and the transfer of the state intelligence chief. Compensation has also been announced for those affected.