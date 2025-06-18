Karnataka high court bars police from widening RCB stampede probe for now

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday barred the state police from expanding the scope of its investigation beyond the initial first information report (FIR) registered in connection with the June 4 stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium that left 11 dead and several injured. Bengaluru: An aerial view of fans gathered during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s felicitation ceremony after the team won the Indian Premier League. (PTI)

The court also continued the restraint on the Bengaluru police from arresting officials of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and event management firm DNA Entertainment in the case.

Justice SR Krishna Kumar directed that, for the time being, police must confine their investigation to the offences mentioned in the first of three FIRs registered suo motu following the incident. The court extended the interim protection from arrest granted earlier to the senior officials of RCB, KSCA, and DNA Entertainment until July 8.

The FIR, registered at the Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru, names the KSCA management for alleged negligence during the crowd-control disaster that unfolded as thousands gathered to greet the RCB team following its first-ever IPL title win. It also charges them under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for the offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

While all three entities have been named in the FIRs, no specific individuals from any of the organisations have been identified as accused. The court also took note of the state government’s submission that only the FIR currently under investigation by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) would be pursued.

The direction came during hearings on pleas filed by RCB, DNA and KSCA seeking quashing of the FIRs. Their counsel argued that all three FIRs arose from the same incident and covered identical grounds, making multiple investigations unwarranted.

The stampede took place on June 4 when an overwhelming crowd turned up at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to witness RCB’s IPL victory celebrations. According to the state, the stadium’s capacity is around 30,000, but over two lakh people reportedly gathered outside and around the venue.

The government has maintained that the tragedy was triggered by RCB’s announcement of free passes for fans to attend the event. It alleged that RCB and DNA Entertainment failed to obtain the necessary permissions or put in place basic safety measures to control the massive turnout.

Meanwhile, in parallel proceedings, a separate bench comprising by acting chief justice V Kameswar Rao and justice CM Joshi, hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) into the incident, decided to implead RCB, DNA Entertainment and KSCA as parties to these proceedings. The bench also said it would appoint an amicus curiae to assist the court in examining the matter further.

The state has already constituted a one-member judicial commission led by retired high court judge Justice JM Cunha to conduct an independent inquiry into the stampede. A separate magisterial inquiry is also underway.

Last week, the state submitted a sealed cover status report on both inquiries before the division bench. The court on Tuesday said it will also consider whether the government can continue keeping the findings and interim reports confidential during the course of the proceedings.