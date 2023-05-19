Bengaluru traffic police issues advisory ahead of new chief minister’s swearing-in

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) is being held on Saturday, the same day the swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium. In light of the oath-taking ceremony that is being held in a grand manner, Bengaluru traffic police on Friday issued a fresh traffic advisory to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid inconvenience to the students and commuters.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has scheduled the Mathematics and Biology papers from 10.30 am on Saturday. This year, as many as 2,61,610 candidates have registered for the examination. There are 592 test centres - 121 in Bengaluru and 471 in the rest of the state.

The students attending the CET examination near the Kanteerava Stadium have been advised to reach their centres before 8.30 am. Those appearing for the afternoon paper at the St Joseph’s Indian PU College, Mallya Hospital Road have been advised to come to St Mark’s Road and Vittal Mallya Road and enter the college in front of UB city, Bengaluru Traffic Police said.

Arrangements have been made by the KEA and St Joseph’s PU College to facilitate students appearing for KCET at St Jopeph’s PU College, Mallya Hospital Road. Students appearing for KCET at St Joseph’s Indian PU College, Mallya Hospital Road, can contact ACP Traffic Planning on 9480801809 for assistance to reach the venue, it said.

In case of any assistance required for travelling, students may contact any traffic police on the road, it added in its advisory.

Earlier, several people on social media had raised concerns about the possible traffic hassles as the swearing in of the new chief minister is being held on the same day as the examination.

The traffic police asked the general public to note certain traffic restrictions and diversions as well, to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The police have restricted the entry of all types of vehicles from Queens Circle towards Siddalingaiah Circle on Saturday. Commuters are advised to take a left or right turn at Queen’s Circle and move towards Lavelle Road or Queen’s Road.

Vehicles coming from Balekundri Circle towards Queen’s Circle will be diverted towards Police Thimmaiah Circle at Patta Junction. However, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses and other vehicles are allowed to take a left turn at Police Thimmaiah Circle and proceed towards KR Circle.

From CTO Circle towards Queen’s Circle, no vehicles will be allowed but road users can take Cubbon Road and either can go towards Anil Kumble Circle or towards Manipal Center. Vehicles from Halsoor gate moving towards Siddalingaiah Circle will also be diverted towards Devanga Junction and Mission Road.

Vehicles of dignitaries arriving for the programme are allowed to park at St Joseph’s College ground. Other vehicles can be parked at BBMP Head Office premises, Badami House, United Mission College campus and the left side of the KG Road. However, vehicles are prohibited from parking on RRMR Road, Kasturba Road, and Mallya Hospital Road.

Invitees arriving for the programme are advised to get down from their vehicles and reach the venue through RRMR Road and Mallya Hospital Road gates. Those arriving from different districts in vehicles are advised to reach KG Road or Richmond Circle or Queen’s Circle and then reach the venue by foot while their vehicles can be parked in Palace Grounds. Explosives, sharp objects, matchboxes, lighters, and other such items are not allowed at the venue.

“If any congestion or accident is noticed, immediately inform the traffic control room phone number 080-22943030, 080-22943131. Citizens attending important work and students appearing for any examination are requested to start early and reach their destination,” the traffic police furter said.

