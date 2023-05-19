Home / India News / 'Free electricity' promises as Congress targets Madhya Pradesh after Karnataka win

'Free electricity' promises as Congress targets Madhya Pradesh after Karnataka win

ANI |
May 19, 2023 12:39 PM IST

Kamal Nath spoke about Nari Samman Yojana under which Congress has promised monthly aid of ₹1500 to women and subsidised LPG cylinders to households in state.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday announced that electricity charges up to 100 units would be waived for people in the state and charges up to 200 units would be halved if Congress wins the assembly polls to be held later this year.

Kamal Nath made the announcement while addressing a public gathering in Badnawar in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Thursday. (File)
Kamal Nath made the announcement while addressing a public gathering in Badnawar in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Thursday. (File)

Kamal Nath made the announcement while addressing a public gathering in Badnawar in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Thursday.

"Hundred units of electricity will be waived and the electricity bills up to 200 units will be halved if the Congress government comes to power in the state. We don't make false promises. We promised to provide 100 units of electricity at 100 during the then Congress government which we fulfilled," Nath said.

He also spoke about the Nari Samman Yojana under which the party has promised monthly aid of 1500 to women and subsidised LPG cylinders to households in the state.

"If women get 1500 monthly and an LPG cylinder at 500, they will be able to educate their children well. Youth should get employment opportunities," he said.

Read Here | ‘Lie machine’: Congress Madhya Pradesh chief Kamal Nath takes jibe at State CM Shivraj Chouhan

Kamal Nath said that Pithampur industrial area was built during Congress government with the hope that no one should be unemployed in Dhar district.

"But hopes and expectations through which the industrial area was built remained unfulfilled and these will be fulfilled again when the Congress government returns," he said.

He also took a jibe at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over his laying foundation stones and making announcements.

"CM Chouhan is not only Chief Minister but also has become the Bhoomi Poojan Minister. He had been a speech machine, announcements machine but now he has also become a lie machine. It is not hidden from anyone how corruption is happening in the state," he alleged.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress chief said Congress government in the state had waived off loans of lakhs of farmers and 81,000 farmers in Dhar also benefitted from the initiatives of the government.

"Everyone knows how BJP toppled the government. The BJP grabbed power by horse trading and what did it give people - inflation, atrocities on women, corruption, unemployment and farmers in trouble," he alleged.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress madhya pradesh kamal nath + 1 more
congress madhya pradesh kamal nath
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out