Bengaluru traffic police official suspended for assaulting differently-abled woman

BENGALURU: Karnataka home minister, Araga Jnanendra, on Sunday said that a traffic police official who physically and verbally assaulted a differently abled woman in Bengaluru has been suspended.

“The police official who used foul language and attacked a helpless woman has been suspended and an enquiry has been ordered,” Jananendra said on Sunday.

The orders come days after a video of a traffic police official physically and verbally assaulting a differently-abled woman went viral on social media, adding to the growing outrage against law enforcement officials in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

The video, posted by several of Bengalur’s citizens and shared on social media platforms like Twitter, continues to attract sharp criticism against the police, who have been accused of using excessive force on common folk.

The woman had pelted a stone at the police on January 24 which had caused minor injuries to the official. But his actions of pushing her to the road, repeatedly kicking her and using foul language has not gone down well with the public.

“No matter who it is, law cannot be taken into their hands and the police are no exception,” the home minister said.