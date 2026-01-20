Bengaluru woman says 10-year-old boys made obscene remarks at her clothes: ‘Should I worry about kids too?’

She further said that she was wearing a sports bra and a tank top, which she described as normal running clothes. “There is nothing wrong with these clothes. I know it. It’s quite normal for me,” she said.

A woman in Bengaluru has alleged that a group of young boys made obscene remarks about her while she was jogging in a forest area. In a video shared online, the woman said the incident happened at Avalahalli forest, near Bengaluru, after she completed a 5 km run and was walking towards the exit.

According to the clip shared on the social media platform Instagram, three boys aged between 10 and 13 were coming from the opposite direction and began laughing and making comments in Kannada, a language she does not understand.

She said she could still understand their intent. “If someone taunts you and laughs at you, you’ll understand,” she said.

At first, she chose to ignore them, saying, “They are kids. What should I say to them? They’ll learn when they grow up.” However, she alleged that the boys later stopped and made remarks about her body, which made her angry.

She said she then turned back and scolded them, telling them to learn manners and blaming poor upbringing. “How is such a small kid entitled to pass a comment? This is not right,” she said.

The woman said the incident left her disturbed and worried. “Now should I think about small kids too? That I shouldn’t wear such clothes because kids can also pass comments?” she asked.

The video has triggered debate online about public behaviour, parenting, and women’s safety, with many users supporting the woman.

Social media reactions: "Hats off to you for highlighting this issue! i mean, to teach them a lesson you should’ve recorded them and posted them,'' a user said, praising the woman for speaking up.

Another user said, "Proud of you for standing up. The society pays more attention to teach the girls but not the boys. The HYPOCRISY."

"This is pretty common in Bangalore. We have had similar experiences in Jeevan Bhima Nagar many years back. One of my friends was wearing a body-hugging top, and some teenage kids threw stones at her, "sharing a similar experience," one user said.

"I’ve faced a similar situation. It’s alarming how, beneath a surface that looks “normal,” society is being shaped piece by piece without any real scrutiny," echoing the concern, another added.