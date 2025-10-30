Bengaluru's Bannerghatta road set to reopen after four-year metro construction: Report

Nearly four years after motorists in Bengaluru first began navigating a maze of diversions and one-way detours, the main stretch of Bannerghatta Road, from Dairy Circle Junction to the Indian Christian Cemetery near Hosur Road, is finally set to reopen completely. The construction of two underground metro stations near Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru has faced numerous challenges, but traffic is set to flow smoothly once again. (PTI)

The route had been partially closed to make way for the construction of two underground metro stations at Dairy Circle and Lakkasandra, part of the Namma Metro’s upcoming Pink Line corridor. The prolonged construction had led to severe traffic disruptions, forcing vehicles onto narrow service lanes and alternative routes.

With the tunnelling and station work now in its final stages, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has begun restoring the road to full use, said a report by The Times of India. Traffic has already resumed in both directions above the completed Lakkasandra Metro station, and one-way movement towards Lakkasandra has been allowed over the Dairy Circle station since Wednesday. Officials confirmed that two-way traffic will be permitted soon, marking the end of years of restrictions.

For commuters who’ve endured long delays and bottlenecks, the reopening has come as a major relief. However, motorists say the condition of the newly reopened road leaves much to be desired.

Residents have also voiced concerns about the lack of public transport options during the Metro construction period.

Sources within the project revealed that construction along the corridor faced unexpected technical hurdles, leading to the delay. At one stage, a tunnel-boring machine got stuck for several months after encountering debris and waste beneath the surface, said the report. The issue forced engineers to install extra concrete reinforcements, and several nearby marble shops had to be closed temporarily to ensure safety.

With the civil works nearing completion, full restoration of traffic along the busy Bannerghatta Road is expected to ease movement for thousands of daily commuters.