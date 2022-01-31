Bengaluru: Schools, colleges to resume classes from today

Schools and colleges in Bengaluru will resume classes on Monday as the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government continues to ease restrictions over low hospitalisation rates despite a high Covid-19 caseload in the state.

The state government has already done away with weekend curfews and the restrictions on movement at night will cease to exist from Monday night along with other curbs on occupancy at commercial establishments like hotels, pubs, bars and other places.

However, the restrictions of 50% occupancy continued on cinema halls, malls, swimming pools and a few other spaces.

“As a Home Minister and Chief Minister I have provided many facilities for them (movie industry). A suitable decision would be taken after seeking suggestions from the expert committee on their demands,” Bommai said on Sunday.

Despite hospitalisation remaining low in the state, there are fears that a significant section of people may not follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

Out of the total 44,781 hospital beds set aside for Covid-19 related treatment in Karnataka, around 2,264 are occupied so far, according to real-time data provided by the government.

Out of the 2319 beds in intensive care units with oxygen, only 125 are occupied, data shows.

However, opposition political parties in Karnataka have questioned the government’s numbers and its decisions on covid-19.

“@BJP4Karnataka is patting its own back for successfully managing #Covid19. In reality, it is celebrating the death of lakhs of people,” Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition said in a post on Saturday.

Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education on Sunday said that it was unfortunate the state’s political opposition were making false allegations on covid management.

“It is unfortunate that leaders in responsible positions have chosen to continue the 3rd wave of Congress party’s false allegations on Covid management. While the fatality rate in Karnataka is just 1%, only 1.59% of the infected are requiring hospitalisation in (the) third wave,” Sudhakar said.

He added that the main reason for low hospitalisation was that the state had achieved high vaccination coverage. He said that the state had achieved 100% coverage in the first dose and 87.6% in the second dose.

“About 51% of the beneficiaries among our HCWs, FLWs & co-morbid senior citizens have received the timely precaution dose. On one hand KPCC President says there is no Covid and its BJP’s creation. On the other hand LOP speaks about covid mgmt. What does Congress stand for?” he said.