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'Better to have a divorced daughter than a dead one': Govt to SC in Twisha Sharma case

The apex court also urged both sides in the case, along with the media, to avoid making public statements.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 11:55 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Madhya Pradesh government, told the Supreme Court on Monday during the hearing of former actor-model Twisha Sharma's death case that there is one moral for parents: it is better to have a divorced daughter than a dead one.

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her marital house in Bhopal on May 12(Instagram)

“One thing is clear, that the girl has lost her life. Whether it's suicide or anything else, for parents the moral is that it is better to have a divorced daughter than a dead one,” he told the top court.

The SC was informed on Monday that the CBI is likely to take over the death case within a day. The bench also recorded the MP government's submission that it had already written to the Centre recommending a CBI inquiry into the matter.

SC hears Twisha Sharma death case

The MP government informed the bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that the investigation into the matter would be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

However, the court made it clear that it was not examining the merits of the investigation and had left the matter open for the CBI to investigate independently.

“We would like to impress upon the family members of the victim that if they start making statements in public or on media platforms, they should instead get their version recorded before the investigating agency so that no prejudice or adverse impact is caused on the ongoing investigation”, the Court noted in its order.

The top court also said the media should avoid recording statements from people who may later become witnesses or accused in the matter.

“They may not unnecessarily prejudge one or the other issue,” the bench said.

Twisha Sharma death case

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, while the Singh family alleged that she was addicted to drugs.

Police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, against Samarth Singh and his mother.

The case has received massive public attention amid allegations over the handling of forensic evidence, CCTV footage, delays in registering the FIR, and concerns about possible influence on the investigation.

Earlier, the National Commission for Women had also taken suo motu cognisance of the matter, calling the death "suspicious" and seeking an action taken report from the local authorities.

 
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