‘Because accused is ex-judge’: SC on why CBI should take over Twisha Sharma case

The Supreme Court on Monday suggested that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should take over the Twisha Sharma case, noting that it is against the narrative being created as one of the accused is an ex-judge. The top court is hearing the Twisha Sharma death case (PTI)

The top court also urged media professionals to exercise restraint while reporting developments in the case.

“We are slightly at pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends not to go for statements of the victim’s family or the other family. Let things move as per law and procedure,” the court said.

Case transferred to CBI Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the MP government, informed the court that a second autopsy was conducted in Bhopal pursuant to directions of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

“The only issue as of now for our consideration is the recommendation made by the state of MP to hand over the investigation to the CBI,” he said.

The court noted that Mehta had assured it he would take up the matter with the authorities to ensure that the CBI immediately takes over the investigation.

SC urges families of victim and accused to refrain from making public statements Chief Justice of India said that family members of both the victim and the accused should refrain from making public statements or speaking to the media, and instead record their versions before the investigating agency so that no prejudice is caused to the ongoing probe.

“We would like to impress upon the family members of the victim as well as the accused that instead of making statements in the public or before media platform they should get their versions recorded before the investigating agency so that no prejudice or adverse impact is had on the ongoing investigation.”

He also requested the media to avoid recording statements of persons who are likely to be potential witnesses as it may unnecessarily impact the outcomes on certain issues which are to be investigated. It further requested the public to have trust and faith in the investigating agency and refrain from speculation.

“We are sure that in due course of time it will take the investigation to a conclusion.”

The court emphasised that it has not expressed “any opinion” on any of the allegations and that it is up to the investigating agency to look into the different aspects.

The court had taken suo-motu cognisance of the case.