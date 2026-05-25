'Better to have divorced daughter than...': Top remarks in SC hearing of Twisha Sharma case

The Supreme Court of India on Monday said it was "pained" by the narrative that a member of the judiciary was shielding the accused as it heard the Twisha Sharma case.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court called on media to exercise restraint in their coverage of the case and stated that media must not record statements of the victim's family, reducing their pain of losing a daughter to mere "sound bytes".(Representative photo)

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Sharma, a 32-year-old woman from Noida was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills. While her family has alleged dowry harassment, Sharma's in-laws have alleged that the woman was a drug addict.

The matter reached the top court and was heard by a bench led by CJI Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court called on media to exercise restraint in their coverage of the case and stated that media must not record statements of the victim's family, reducing their pain of losing a daughter to mere "sound bytes".

"We are slightly in pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends to not go for the statements of the victim's family or the other family. Let the things move as per law and procedure," the court said.

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{{^usCountry}} The top court stepped in after a media report alleged that a fair trial was being denied to Twisha's family. The accused, Samarth Singh, is a lawyer, and his mother, Giribala Singh, is a former district judge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The top court stepped in after a media report alleged that a fair trial was being denied to Twisha's family. The accused, Samarth Singh, is a lawyer, and his mother, Giribala Singh, is a former district judge. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that it was Sharma's mother-in-law who started giving interviews to news channels, accusing Twisha of being a drug addict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that it was Sharma's mother-in-law who started giving interviews to news channels, accusing Twisha of being a drug addict. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per SG Mehta, these initial interviews are what sparked a frenzy in the media, leading to extensive coverage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per SG Mehta, these initial interviews are what sparked a frenzy in the media, leading to extensive coverage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Later in the hearing, Mehta further remarked that it is better to have a daughter who has been divorced, than to go through the death of one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later in the hearing, Mehta further remarked that it is better to have a daughter who has been divorced, than to go through the death of one. {{/usCountry}}

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Here are some of the top remarks made during the SC hearing.

Twisha Sharma SC hearing | Key remarks

SC pained over coverage: "We are slightly at pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends to not go for the statements of the victim's family or the other family. Let the things move as per law and procedure," said CJI Kant.

"We are slightly at pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends to not go for the statements of the victim's family or the other family. Let the things move as per law and procedure," said CJI Kant. SC orders CBI to take over case: “The only issue as of now survives for consideration is consent to the recommendation for CBI probe,” the bench said in its order.

“The only issue as of now survives for consideration is consent to the recommendation for CBI probe,” the bench said in its order. SG Mehta's big remark: During the hearing, SG Tushar Mehta also remarks that “it is better to have a divorced daughter, than to face such an unfortunate incident.”

During the hearing, SG Tushar Mehta also remarks that “it is better to have a divorced daughter, than to face such an unfortunate incident.” Court ensures impartial investigation: Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra who appeared for the Sharma family, raised concerns of "institutional bias" and raised the matter of a delay in the original FIR as the court ordered a CBI probe. However, the Supreme Court assured that the family will get an “impartial investigation.”

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra who appeared for the Sharma family, raised concerns of "institutional bias" and raised the matter of a delay in the original FIR as the court ordered a CBI probe. However, the Supreme Court assured that the family will get an “impartial investigation.” SC's request to media: While urging family members to first record their statements with the concerned authorities, the Supreme Court also requested media to avoid recording statements of people who are potential witnesses. “This shall avoid unnecessary premature impression of outcomes on certain issues which have to be investigated,” the order added.

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