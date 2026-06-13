The Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) discussed “border deaths and illegal/forcible crossing”, among other issues along the India-Bangladesh border, during the director general level talks that concluded on Thursday, the BSF said in a statement.

BGB, BSF discuss border deaths and illegal crossing; skip joint briefing

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Even as the chiefs of the two forces were meeting in New Delhi, personnel of both border guarding forces on the ground were locked in a standoff at several places over BGB refusing to take back Bangladeshi infiltrators caught at the border. In one place in Meghalaya, border residents of both countries also engaged in stone pelting when Indian forces tried to send back infiltrators while BGB and local villagers refused to let them enter that way. HT reported on June 12 how the BGB placed armed village defence volunteers at more than a dozen spots across the international border in West Bengal and Tripura. This move came amid India’s mounting crackdown on undocumented immigrants from the neighbouring country and a policy of sending back people suspected of dubious citizenship.

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{{^usCountry}} Unlike past years, the two forces did not hold a joint conference after completion of talks on Thursday and instead released their respective statements. The BSF said, “During the deliberations, both sides held detailed discussions on measures to effectively prevent trans-border crimes, including smuggling of narcotics, arms, counterfeit currency, gold and other contraband, as well as illegal border crossings and human trafficking. The two delegations also discussed issues relating to border deaths and illegal/ inadvertent/ forcible crossing at the border areas, construction of border infrastructure, implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan, confidence- building measures and the need for closer cooperation in addressing emerging security challenges along the border.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike past years, the two forces did not hold a joint conference after completion of talks on Thursday and instead released their respective statements. The BSF said, “During the deliberations, both sides held detailed discussions on measures to effectively prevent trans-border crimes, including smuggling of narcotics, arms, counterfeit currency, gold and other contraband, as well as illegal border crossings and human trafficking. The two delegations also discussed issues relating to border deaths and illegal/ inadvertent/ forcible crossing at the border areas, construction of border infrastructure, implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan, confidence- building measures and the need for closer cooperation in addressing emerging security challenges along the border.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The BSF said that both sides affirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and stability along the Indo-Bangladesh border. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BSF said that both sides affirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and stability along the Indo-Bangladesh border. {{/usCountry}}

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The 12 member Indian side was headed by BSF DG Praveen Kumar ,while the Bangladesh delegation was led by Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.

According to the BGB statement, Siddiqui expressed “deep concern” over incidents involving the deaths of unarmed Bangladeshi nationals along the border and urged BSF to take effective measures to bring border killings down to zero. On the issue of push-ins, the BGB chief, according to the statement, raised concerns over what he described as recent incidents involving Rohingya/Myanmar nationals and Indian nationals being pushed into Bangladesh. The statement said Bangladesh reiterated that individuals verified as Bangladeshi nationals would be received through established bilateral repatriation mechanisms and urged adherence to existing protocols.

“He urged the Director General of BSF to take immediate steps to stop such practices and to follow the well-established bilateral mechanisms and protocols for the repatriation of individuals identified as Bangladeshi nationals. On the other hand, the Director General of BSF urged that all pending nationality verification cases with the Government of Bangladesh be completed and that their early repatriation be ensured. Both parties agreed that top priority should be accorded to the discharge of responsibilities in accordance with the agreed procedures and established bilateral mechanisms. They further reaffirmed their shared commitment to ensuring effective implementation of these procedures in a spirit of cooperation, mutual trust, and good neighbourly relations,” the BGB statement said.

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The BGB statement also said India raised concern over illegal migration of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya illegal migrants into India. “Both sides have agreed to take preventive measures against illegal trans border movement.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prawesh Lama ...Read More Prawesh Lama, an Associate Editor at Hindustan Times with nearly two decades of frontline reporting experience across India’s conflict zones, border regions, and disaster-hit areas. He writes on internal security, insurgency, the Northeast, and Left-wing extremism and has reported from India’s hinterland and some of the most sensitive and strategically critical regions. Read Less

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