Popular game BGMI to resume in India as Centre approves 3-month trial

Online gaming app Battleground Mobile India will resume operations in India after the government revoked the ban from it for a 3-month trial period.

BGMI had over 100 million users at the time it was banned in India.(Representative image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

South Korean gaming company Krafton owns Battleground Mobile India.

Read here: 2 years after PUBG ban, is Battlegrounds Mobile also blocked in India?

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a tweet on Friday said a three-month trial approval has been granted for BGMI, after it complied with issues of server locations and data security.

"This is a 3 month trial approval of #BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations n data security etc. We will keep a close watch on other issues of user harm, addiction etc in next three month before a final decision is taken," Chandrasekhar tweeted.

BGMI was removed from app stores after a government order last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)," Krafton, Inc India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn said in a statement.

Sohn further said "we would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months. We are excited to announce that BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform."

He said that the company believes in the power of gaming to bring people together and create unforgettable experiences.

"We are committed to delivering exceptional products and services to our users in India and beyond, and we look forward to continuing our journey with you," Sohn said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The game was banned last year in India after an NGO PRAHAR demanded a ban on it, alleging that the banned PUBG game was re-introduced in India by Chinese conglomerate Tencent's front company Krafton.

Krafton has denied any link of BGMI with Tencent.

Read here: BGMI to make a comeback in 2023

"At Krafton, Inc, we are deeply committed to the Indian gaming ecosystem. Our approach has always been India-first, which serves as the foundation of all our efforts. We believe in investing in the Indian gaming industry and contributing to building a vibrant ecosystem that fosters growth and innovation," Sohn said.

Krafton has made investments in some of the Indian gaming firms including Nodwin Gaming.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sohn said Krafton aims to augment technology developments in India by collaborating with local developers and promoting the use of cutting-edge technologies.

"We also recognize the importance of providing skilling and employment opportunities for Indian talent, which can help them nurture their skillset and thrive in the industry," Sohn said.

BGMI had over 100 million users at the time it was banned in India.

"We are very humbled by the love we have received for BGMI in less than two years of launching it in the country. The title achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 100 million cumulative users shortly after a year of its launch.

"Since its inception, BGMI has contributed significantly to building a robust Esports ecosystem in the country by providing India-centric events and content," Sohn said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Krafton said BGMI has made history by becoming the first Esports event to be broadcasted on mainstream television attracting 24 million concurrent viewers and a total of 200 million viewers.

Krafton Inc India, Head of Government Affairs, Vibhor Kukreti said Krafton Inc is a responsible South Korean organization that abides by the law and has put in place several measures to ensure compliance with all applicable regulations.

"We work tirelessly to ensure that India takes the lead in this domain by embracing innovative practices in collaboration with the gaming ecosystem to support, sustain and promote its growth. We strongly encourage our users to prioritize their well-being and follow responsible gaming practices," he said.

Kukreti said that the company is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for our players and believes that by promoting responsible gaming.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We can contribute to a healthier gaming culture, where players can enjoy themselves while still taking care of their overall well-being.

Read here: PUBG Banned: The second wave hits gamers

"We want to thank all our fans for their unwavering support, and we want them to know that we are fully committed to bringing BGMI back to them soon. Their continued support means a lot to us, and we promise to keep working hard to ensure that they have the best possible gaming experience," he said.