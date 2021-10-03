Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bhabanipur bypolls: Counting begins in Mamata's turf, Tibrewal writes to HC
india news

Bhabanipur bypolls: Counting begins in Mamata's turf, Tibrewal writes to HC

Updated on Oct 03, 2021 09:15 AM IST
The counting will be held in 21 rounds for the Bhabanipur constituency. (ANI)
By hindustantimes.com

Counting of votes for the keenly watched Bhabanipur bypoll seat has begun along with the constituencies of Samserganj and Jangipur in West Bengal and Pipili in Odisha. 

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is looking at a thumping win from the south Kolkata seat to make her way to Assembly, months after losing the election to aide-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Some images from outside a counting centre in Bhabanipur Assembly constituency.

- Priyanka Tibrewal, whom the BJP has fielded against Banerjee, has written to Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court expressing her fears of post-poll violence and sought measures to prevent the same. Read more

RELATED STORIES

- The official Twitter handle of the chief electoral office (CEO) shares images of counting at centres in Bhabanipur. 

 - Counting begins at 8am at all the four constituencies where the by-election was held on Thursday.

- In Bhabanipur, the counting is being held in 21 rounds. The constituency witnessed a meager 57.09 per cent voter turnout despite a high-voltage campaign by both the ruling camp and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

- The Trinamool Congress has predicted the party supremo's win by a massive margin. Read more

- Banerjee has twice represented the Bhabanipur seat in the Assembly between 2011 and 2021 and looking for a third term through the bypoll.  

- Twenty-four companies of central forces have been deployed at the counting centres in Bhabanipur and the entire area has been put under the surveillance of close-circuit cameras.

Read this for more updates on bypolls in all four seats

- The Election Commission has said officials would be allowed to use pen and paper, while the returning officer and observer have been given the permission to bring mobile phones. 

- The weather department has predicted an increase in thunderstorms with lightning activity in south Bengal on October 3 and 4. Read more

- The BJP had earlier complained of a lack level-playing field in the seat. 

- On the day of polling, Tibrewal had complained of rigging in a booth, but the polling body had said election began late due to delay in a mock drill. 

Topics
mamata banerjee bhabanipur
