Bhagwat celebrates Op Sindoor, backs swadeshi

Unity, self-reliance, and dependance on one’s own resources formed the core of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s address on Thursday, the customary address by the organisation’s Sarsangchalak on Vijayadashami that has, at least since 2014, been studied closely by people looking to understand the underlying motivations of the party in power at the Centre. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur on Thursday. (ANI)

The RSS, which turned 100 this year, is the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and, over the years, much of the latter’s political agenda has been derived from long-held principles of the former.

Bhagwat’s speech took on even more significance this year given the occasion and recent events, including a terror attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that left 26 people dead and resulted in Operation Sindoor, in which India targeted terror and military installations in Pakistan, the tariffs on Indian exports levied by US President Donald Trump, and regime-changing protests in India’s neighbourhood over the past few years, most recently in Nepal.

All of these found mention in Bhagwat’s speech, as did the climate crisis — the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been ravaged by rains and floods this monsoon — which the RSS chief linked to materialism and overconsumption.

To be sure, the address, delivered in front of an audience of around 10,000 in Nagpur, the Sangh’s headquarters, and streamed live, didn’t provide any indicators on what the government could or should do; it was more an endorsement of the government’s approach to various issues, and a reiteration of the Sangh’s own principles.

On Sindoor, Bhagwat lauded the Union government and the armed forces for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. “The government and armed forces gave a befitting reply. It also showed the leadership’s decisiveness and the war readiness of the forces,” he said.

“We also realised who our friends are and where they are. But even in the country, there are many attempts to create unrest..,” he said. “Although we will maintain friendly relations with all nations, when it comes to our security, we must be more cautious, alert, and strong.”

On the US tariffs, Bhagwat said that they are unlikely to hurt India’s progress. He advocated ‘swadeshi’ (use of indigenous resources) and ‘swavalamban’ (self-reliance), stressing that international trade and economic relations should be on India’s terms and not out of compulsion.

“The new tariff policy adopted by US is for their own benefit, but it is affecting everybody... No country can live in isolation, but dependence should not turn into a compulsion,” he said.

“By becoming Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) and being cognisant of global unity, we must ensure that dependence does not become a compulsion for us, and we are able to act according to our own will. There is no substitute for Swadeshi and Swavalamban,” he said.

On the toppling of governments in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, all of which saw violent protests by Gen Z , Bhagwat said there was a disconnect between the governments and people and the lack of capable and people-oriented administrators. India has to guard against this because, he added, “the forces wanting to create such disturbances in Bharat are active inside as well as outside our country.”

Underscoring India’s cultural and historical bonds with its neighbours, Bhagwat said, “In many ways, they are part of our own family. Ensuring peace, stability, prosperity, and well-being in these nations is not just in our interest, but also a natural responsibility born out of shared traditions.”

On the changing world order, he stressed the need for gradual, step-by-step reforms in the global system to avoid destruction. India must present a development model based on a “holistic and integrated outlook” to the world, Bhagwat added.

The chief of the RSS also referred to the government’s success in tackling Left Wing Extremism or Naxalism. India hopes to end this by March 2026.

“The extremist Naxalist movement has been largely brought under control by the firm actions of the government and the realisation among people about the hollowness of their ideology and cruelty. A comprehensive action plan is required to ensure justice, development, goodwill, empathy, and harmony in these regions,” Bhagwat said

And on the climate crisis, he described the Himalayas as the “security wall and water source for South Asia,” and cautioned that if current development models continue to trigger such calamities, policymakers will have to rethink their approach. He termed the condition of the Himalayas a “warning bell” for the nation.

Reaffirming India’s ethos of diversity, he added, “Differences must be expressed within the law. Provoking communities is unacceptable. The administration must act fairly, but the youth too must remain vigilant and intervene if necessary.”

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, who attended the annual Vijayadashami rally at Reshimbagh as the chief guest, lamented that “good people” were being kept away from politics. He urged the youth to take active part in the country’s political landscape.

Kovind recalled the influence of RSS founder KB Hedgewar and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his life, saying he was inspired by their ideals of national unity and social harmony. “There is no casteism or discrimination in the RSS,” he remarked, adding that Hedgewar’s “vichar” (thoughts) gave him a clear understanding of society and the nation.

The occasion also saw a message from the Dalai Lama being read out. “The organisation was founded in a spirit of selflessness, guided by a clear and pure sense of duty without expectation of reward. Everyone who joins the Sangh learns to live a life rooted in purity of mind and sanctity of means,” the spiritual leader said in the message. “It (RSS) has worked in the remote and challenging regions of Bharat, contributing to educational and social development, and providing vital support in disaster-affected areas.”

Meanwhile, Congress leaders launched a scathing attack on the RSS as it celebrates its centenary. LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that “cowardice” was at the heart of the ideology of the RSS. Party leader Pawan Khera on Thursday criticised the government for issuing a commemorative postage stamp and coin highlighting the contributions of RSS, and said that however much the BJP attempts to distort history, it cannot change the fact that “the country will always remain of Mahatma Gandhi”.

CM Stalin also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for issuing the postage stamp. “On the centenary of the #RSS movement, which gave shape to the dreams of the religious leader who killed our Father of the Nation, the one who is in charge of the country’s leadership must rescue India from the pitiful state of issuing postage stamps and commemorative coins! This is the pledge that all the people of the country should take on Gandhiji’s birthday!” he said. On Wednesday, PM Modi attended the centenary celebrations of the RSS in New Delhi.

Union minister and BJP chief JP Nadda, meanwhile, hailed the RSS for its “unique contribution” to nation-building. Nadda described the RSS as a “strong promoter” of service, discipline, and national ideals, and a source of inspiration for countless people. It propagates national ideas in society and connects people with the “divine goal” of building a strong and united India, he said in a post on X. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the crores of swayamsevaks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the world’s largest social and cultural organisation, a strong promoter of service, discipline, and national ideals, on its centenary year,” Nadda said.