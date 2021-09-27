Bharat Bandh cripples normal life in Kerala

The dawn to dusk Bharat Bandh called by a front of farmers and trade bodies in Kerala crippled normal life on Monday with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and opposition Congress party supporting disruptions against the Union government‘s three farm laws, enacted a year ago.

All offices, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed throughout the state. Though private vehicles were allowed, they were blocked forcibly at some places. No important examination was disrupted since the state education department had rescheduled examinations to be held on Monday.

Rail and air services were functioning normally but arriving passengers were left stranded outside railway stations and airports in absence of public transport. Police and voluntary organisations have been making some alternate arrangements to transport them. Similarly, three major Information Technology (IT) parks of the state were also functioning. No untoward incident has been reported so far. Later, a sit-in will be organised before Raj Bhawan in the state capital.

The ruling Left Democratic Front and Congress-led United Democratic Front leaders have exhorted workers to make the shutdown a success. “It is sad that farmers have been agitating for almost a year. The Centre is ignoring their repeated pleas. The country never witnessed such mute and irresponsible government,” said LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan. Though many merchants’ associations and tour bodies asked the LDF to make it a symbolic protest in view of the pandemic situation, the front did not agree.

Several farmers’ organisations that have put up a united front under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) have called for the countrywide shutdown to strengthen their movement against the three farm laws--the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.