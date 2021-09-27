Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police shuts traffic movement towards Ghazipur from UP
india news

Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police shuts traffic movement towards Ghazipur from UP

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is observing a 10-hour strike to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws, resulting in disruptions in traffic on Monday. The strike started at 6 am and will continue till 4 pm today
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:16 AM IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is observing a 10-hour strike to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws (HT Photo)

The Delhi Traffic Police said it has stopped vehicular movement headed from Uttar Pradesh towards Delhi’s Ghazipur border due to farmers’ a nationwide strike against the three farm laws on Monday.

“Traffic alert! Traffic movement has been closed from UP towards Ghazipur due to protest,” the traffic police tweeted.

In another tweet, the police said both carriageways at Red Fort, Chhatta Rail and Subhash Marg had been closed too. However it didn’t give a reason for the closure.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is observing a 10-hour strike to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws, resulting in disruptions in traffic on Monday. The strike started at 6 am and will continue till 4 pm today. As part of the strike, all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed across the country.

RELATED STORIES

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws. Ghazipur border is among three places in Delhi where farmers have camped since November last year in protest. The city’s borders with Haryana at Singhu and Tikri are the other two protest sites.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway blocked to protest farm laws

Farmers block highways, rail tracks; traffic hit on Delhi, Haryana borders

Indra Nooyi memoir: The secrets to balancing work and family life

Third diesel price hike makes it costlier by 70 paise on Monday
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP