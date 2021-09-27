Bharat Bandh in photos: Massive traffic jams, train services hit

Vehicular traffic was severely hit on several key roads in Delhi and neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana due to Bharat Bandh call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of three farm laws passed by Centre in September last year. Farmers blocked roads and national highways at Delhi borders while the Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert urging commuters to avoid the Ghazipur border stretch between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Here are a few glimpses of traffic jams across the nation today.

Gurugram: Massive traffic jam on Delhi- Gurugram expressway at Gurugram- Delhi border due to barricading by Delhi Police, in the view of 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers organization, near Sirhaul Toll Plaza in Gurugram, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Heavy traffic jams ensued on the Gurugram-Delhi border as the Delhi Police and paramilitary jawans checked vehicles entering the national capital. The Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway also witnessed massive traffic congestion.

Noida, India - August 14, 2021: Traffic congestion on DND due to security search operations conducted by the city police on the eve of Independence Day, in Noida, India, on Saturday, August 14, 2021. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The Delhi Police has also closed all the routes leading to the Red Fort in the national capital and barricades were placed on the road as a precautionary measure.

Delhi Police barricade roads as a precautionary measure amid farmers' protest.(ANI)

Farmers were seen squatting on railway tracks and blocking rail routes in Sonipat, Haryana to register their protest. A similar scene was witnessed in nearby Patiala in Punjab where members of the BKU-Ugrahan blocked railway tracks as part of the agitation.

Farmers block railway tracks as part of protests against farm laws during nationwide protests, in Sonipat, northern state of Haryana, India, September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavi(REUTERS)

Many places in Punjab, where farmer leaders are known to spearhead the year-long protest, saw a complete shutdown. Farmers blocked the Moga-Ferozepur and Moga-Ludhiana national highways.

Police deployed at clock tower market and also giving a deserted look due to Bharat Bandh call by Farmers union in Ludhiana on Monday, September 27, 2021. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

The 10-hour Bharat Bandh garnered support from more than 500 farmer organizations, 15 trade unions, political parties, six state governments and varied sections of society.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Despite several rounds of talks between the farmers and the Centre, the impasse remains.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON