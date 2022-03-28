Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: Banking services might be hit during Bandh

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for Bharat Bandh on Monday and Tuesday, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.

Essential services might be affected during the Bandh.

“We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country during the strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against government policies,” All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told news agency PTI on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Union power ministry issued an advisory to all state governments and electricity authorities to prepare themselves to ensure maintenance and reliability of the electricity grid during the bandh.

"All concerned may be advised to ensure close supervision of their regional network/control area and shall report to the concerned SLDC/ RLDC and NLDC in the event of any contingency... Power supply to essential services such as hospitals, defence, railways etc. should be ensured," the advisory read.