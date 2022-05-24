Bharat Bandh tomorrow as OBC front calls for caste-based census. Details here

The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for a Bharat Bandh on May 25, demanding that the Centre conduct a caste-based census for other backward classes (OBC).

Preparations have reportedly begun to make the shutdown a success across the country. The bandh organisers have urged businesses to shut down their operations for a day and join their cause.

The joint front of backward classes has been protesting against unemployment, as well as the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors. The BAMCEF is also protesting against the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during elections.

According to reports, the bandh has attracted support from Waman Meshram, the national convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha, along with the National Parivartan Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Bahujan Kranti Morcha and its affiliated organisations.

Bharatiya Yuva Morcha national convener said the bandh has not been called by any political leader or party, but by students, unemployed youth, farmers, workers and women of the nation.

Here's what the protesters are demanding:

- Recognition of caste-based census by central govt

- To oppose use of EVMs in elections

- SC/ST/OBC reservation in the private sector

- MSP guarantee for farmers

- To stop implementation of National Register of Citizens/Citizenship Amendment Act/National Population Register

- Resumption of the old pension scheme

- Separate electorates in OBC reservation in panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh

- To stop displacement of ‘adivasi’ or tribal people under the garb of environmental protection

- Making vaccination against Covid-19 optional

- Protection against labour laws “secretly made” against workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

