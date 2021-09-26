Bharat Bandh on Monday: All you need to know

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) called for a Bharat Bandh on Monday in protest against the three farm laws passed by the Centre during the monsoon session last year. The SKM, an umbrella body of more than 40 farmer organisations, appealed to political parties and citizens alike to support the call for the bandh.

Congress was among the political parties which asked all its workers, state unit chiefs and heads of frontal organisations, to extend full support to the bandh call. Delhi Police on the other hand said that it has taken all efforts to ensure that no farmers enter the state. Here is all you need to know about Monday’s Bharat Bandh:

1. Along with the Delhi police, the Haryana Police said that elaborate arrangements have been put in place in order to maintain peace and order. It appealed to farmers to raise their issues peacefully without disturbing the law and order situation in the protest sites.

2. The Karnataka government also asked the state police to ensure elaborate security measures are put in place to avoid any untoward incident or disturbance to daily activities. The government asked the police to maintain a special vigil to see no incidents happen in Bengaluru.

3. Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Telugu Desam Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Left parties and Swaraj India have joined Congress in extending support to the Bandh call. “We believe in the rights of our farmers and we will stand by them in their fight against the black farm laws,” Congress leader KC Venugopal said in a tweet. Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief also tweeted in support of farmers. “The farmers of the country do not endorse the three farm laws brought in a hurry by the Centre, and are sad about it,” Mayawati said.

4. The SKM asked trade unions, transporters, businessmen, students, youth and women and all social movements to show solidarity with their call for the nationwide strike. The group has appealed for peace during the nationwide 10-hour strike on Monday.

5. The bandh will start at 6am and last until 4pm. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh could be joined by many more farmers at Delhi’s borders.

