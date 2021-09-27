Bharat Bandh today: What's affected, what’s not

The Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of farmers' unions, to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws started at 6am on Monday. The umbrella body of more than 40 farmer unions has assured that the 10-hour Bharat Bandh will be enforced in a voluntary and peaceful manner. The SKM has issued detailed guidelines and urged everyone to join the strike.

What will be closed during Bharat Bandh?

All government and private offices, schools and other educational institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments, as well as public events and functions, will be closed throughout the country during the Bharat Bandh, the SKM said.

What will be exempt?

All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal and medical emergencies, will be allowed to work.

Will public, private transport be allowed?

Public and private transport will not be allowed to ply on roads and no public functions will be allowed. However, emergency services, including ambulances and fire services, will be allowed to function. The bus services of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) will remain suspended during the nationwide strike.

Will banks be affected?

The All India Bank Officers' Confederation has extended its support to the call of Bharat Bandh and said that it will join the protest of the farmers in solidarity.

Will there be protest rallies?

The Central Trade Unions will organise a protest rally at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi at 11am on Monday. Several bar associations and local units of the All India Lawyers' Union have also extended their support to the Bharat Bandh.

Have the police issued any advisory?

The Haryana Police issued an advisory on Sunday and said that people may face traffic blockages on various roads and highways of the state during the Bharat Bandh. The Delhi Police have deployed extra personnel in border areas of the national capital and intensified patrolling. Delhi Police on Monday tweeted that vehicular movement from Uttar Pradesh towards the state's Ghazipur border with the national capital has been stopped.