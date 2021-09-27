Bharat Bandh: Farmers to block Delhi-Ambala railway line, NH-44 today

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will block the busy Delhi-Ambala railway section as part of the nationwide Bharat Bandh agitation from 6am to 4pm on Monday.

Apart from the Delhi-Ambala line, which connects the national capital with the northern states, farmers will also lay siege to the Ambala-Saharanpur railway line near Phoosgarh village in Yamunanagar, hampering train movement.

However, the Northern Railway has not issued any notice about cancellation or diversion of trains, as confirmed by GM Singh, divisional railway manager, Ambala railway division.

The SKM will also stage a sit-in on National Highway-44, parallel to the Shahpur fatak, that will be a major protest site in the Ambala district, apart from two other locations.

Yamunanagar farmers will gather at Gadhola toll plaza on Jagadhri Road, along with six other locations in the district.

The protesters have also appealed to locals to shut their businesses in support of the bandh call.

Separate lanes will be made available for smooth movement of emergency vehicles at the protest sites, farmer leaders have said.

Traders in Jind have pledged solidarity with the farmers. “Farmers and traders have a long association, and we have decided to support their call to shut down all establishments on Monday. The Union government should solve their grievances and end this deadlock,” said Raj Kumar Goyal, spokesman of Vyapar Mandal Haryana.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has also decided to support the shutdown. Party’s general secretary Abhay Chautala said workers of his party will take part in the Bharat Bandh, and his party had full solidarity with farmers.

Rohtak deputy commissioner Manoj Sheoran said he had appointed duty magistrates to ensure the law and order situation on Monday.

Meanwhile, home minister Anil Vij appealed that the bandh should not affect the daily movement of locals.