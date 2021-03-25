Home / India News / Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Ghaziabad shops may choose to stay open, say officials
india news

Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Ghaziabad shops may choose to stay open, say officials

Bharat Bandh 26 March 2021: Participation in the countrywide strike call given by the farmers' unions on March 26 against the three farm laws would be optional for the traders, according to a few office-bearers.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Representational Image (ANI)

A meeting was organised at the collectorate chaired by ADM (City) Shailendra Kumar Singh on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers' unions on March 26, i.e. tomorrow, officials said.

Participation in the countrywide 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the farmers' unions on March 26 against the three farm laws would be optional for the traders, according to a few office-bearers.

General Secretary of Mahanagar Vyapar Mandal Ashok Chawla told news agency PTI that the association would remain neutral during the 'Bharat Bandh'. No association would force anybody to close their shops or compel them to keep it open as traders are free to take decisions on their own, Chawla added.

In the meeting, all the problems regarding Covid-19, 'Bharat Bandh' and deposition of arms licenses during panchayat elections were discussed, he further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharat bandh tomorrow ghaziabad news
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP