Home / India News / Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
india news

Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states

Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based firm has started supplying its Covid-19 treatment vaccine to the states based on the allocations received by the central government.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 02:17 PM IST
A medical worker displays a vial of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Mumbai.(AFP Photo)

Bharat Biotech has commenced direct supply of its Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to 14 states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, with effect from May 1, according to the company's Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella.

The Hyderabad-based firm has started supplying its Covid-19 treatment vaccine to the states based on the allocations received by the central government.

"Bharat Biotech confirms direct supplies of COVAXIN to the following state govt's since 1/5/21, based on the allocations received by GoI. Requests have been received from other states, & will be processed for distribution based on availability of stocks 24x7," Ella tweeted.

The company is supplying vaccines to Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

On April 29, Bharat Biotech announced a cut in the price of 'Covaxin' for states to 400 per dose from the earlier 600 per dose.

This followed widespread criticism of its pricing policy as it sold Covaxin to the central government at 150 per dose.

India has announced expansion of its Covid-19 vaccination drive by allowing its large 18-plus population to get inoculated from May 1.

Bharat Biotech has commenced direct supply of its Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to 14 states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, with effect from May 1, according to the company's Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella.

The Hyderabad-based firm has started supplying its Covid-19 treatment vaccine to the states based on the allocations received by the central government.

"Bharat Biotech confirms direct supplies of COVAXIN to the following state govt's since 1/5/21, based on the allocations received by GoI. Requests have been received from other states, & will be processed for distribution based on availability of stocks 24x7," Ella tweeted.

The company is supplying vaccines to Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

On April 29, Bharat Biotech announced a cut in the price of 'Covaxin' for states to 400 per dose from the earlier 600 per dose.

This followed widespread criticism of its pricing policy as it sold Covaxin to the central government at 150 per dose.

India has announced expansion of its Covid-19 vaccination drive by allowing its large 18-plus population to get inoculated from May 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharat biotech coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch

Juliet, the last wild macaw at Rio de Janeiro zoo waits for her Romeo

Man’s bizarre solution to curb Covid crisis sparks mixed reactions

Of vampires and vaccines: Dracula's Castle in Romania offers free Covid-19 jabs
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP