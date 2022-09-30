Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on Friday as the Congress hopes it will boost its chances against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the polls in the state next year.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah welcomed Gandhi in Bandipur. “This yatra will enable every Indian to come together & speak in a single voice to protect socio-economic & political fabric of India,” he tweeted.

Siddaramaiah has said they were expecting around 40000-45000 people to take part in the march.

State Congress chief DK Shivakumar said they were renewing the pledge of unity. “If you want to see change, you must come and be the change, join the movement for change. The Congress united India to bring freedom in 1947. Today, 75 years later, we are renewing the pledge of unity for change,” he said on Thursday.

The Congress has targeted the BJP government over corruption and lack of development ahead of elections in the state.

Shivakumar said the yatra will allow people to start believing that they do not have to live with corruption. “We do not have to suffer all-time historic unemployment. You will start believing that our beloved land can create jobs for everyone.”

He said the yatra will be “no picnic” as they will walk at least 20 kilometres a day no matter what the weather is even as banners put up to welcome Gandhi were torn near Gundlupet. Shivakumar said Congress workers are going to get scared.