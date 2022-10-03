Bharat Jodo yatra: Rahul Gandhi delivers speech in Karnataka amid heavy rain

Braving heavy rain, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday delivered a speech in Karnataka’s Mysuru braving and launched an attack on the state government.

He was addressing the public after ending the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s foot march for the day.

The video is now going viral on social media platforms.

“Heat, storm or cold can’t stop this yatra. This river-like yatra will carry on from Kanyakumari to Kashmir; in this river, you will not see things like hate or violence. There will only be love and brotherhood as this is India’s history and DNA,” Gandhi said.

Several Congress leaders including Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala praised Gandhi for his speech.

“On the evening of Gandhi Jayanti, undeterred by a downpour in Mysuru, @RahulGandhi electrified a sea of people. It was an unequivocal declaration. No force can stop the #BharatJodoYatra from uniting India against hate, from speaking up against unemployment and price rise,” Ramesh tweeted.

The former Congress president shared a video clip from the speech on Twitter and said, “No one can stop us from uniting India. No one can stop us from raising the voice of India. No one can stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra from going from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.”

The yatra, which started on September 7 from Kanyakumari, entered the BJP-ruled state for the first time after covering Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

It will cover a 511km stretch in Karnataka over 21 days.

Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi is also expected to join the foot march on October 6.

The march will cover 12 states in five months seeking to flag economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

