Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume from Kerala’s Kollam on Friday after one-day break

Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume from Kerala’s Kollam on Friday following a one-day break after covering 150 kilometres over a week since it commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari.

“150 kms completed so far. Today [Wednesday] afternoon, @RahulGandhi interacted with students at Chathannoor in Kollam district. Evening padayatra saw massive crowds. Tomorrow [Thursday] is a well-earned rest day for all and the padayatra resumes the day after from Kollam,” tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

He added the marchers will refresh and review the march undertaken so far. “Morale is high and resolve is indomitable.”

Gandhi has been attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological fountainhead Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since the beginning of the march that will cover 3,750 kilometres over 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

“The BJP and RSS ideology is one of hatred and anger which is dividing and weakening the country. They are taking away India’s biggest strengths of respect for one another’s ideas, tolerance, affection even for our opponents, and non-violence. Mahatma Gandhi used non-violence to defeat a superpower. Today our true strengths are being weakened by the ideology of BJP and RSS,” he told a gathering in Kollam, where Gandhi interacted with students, auto-rickshaw drivers, and farmers.