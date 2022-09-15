Home / India News / Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume from Kerala’s Kollam on Friday after one-day break

Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume from Kerala’s Kollam on Friday after one-day break

india news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 10:09 AM IST

The foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to revive Congress’s flagging electoral fortunes began on September 7

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacting with students during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacting with students during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala. (PTI)
ByDisha Kumari

Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume from Kerala’s Kollam on Friday following a one-day break after covering 150 kilometres over a week since it commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari.

“150 kms completed so far. Today [Wednesday] afternoon, @RahulGandhi interacted with students at Chathannoor in Kollam district. Evening padayatra saw massive crowds. Tomorrow [Thursday] is a well-earned rest day for all and the padayatra resumes the day after from Kollam,” tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

He added the marchers will refresh and review the march undertaken so far. “Morale is high and resolve is indomitable.”

Gandhi has been attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological fountainhead Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since the beginning of the march that will cover 3,750 kilometres over 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

“The BJP and RSS ideology is one of hatred and anger which is dividing and weakening the country. They are taking away India’s biggest strengths of respect for one another’s ideas, tolerance, affection even for our opponents, and non-violence. Mahatma Gandhi used non-violence to defeat a superpower. Today our true strengths are being weakened by the ideology of BJP and RSS,” he told a gathering in Kollam, where Gandhi interacted with students, auto-rickshaw drivers, and farmers.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out