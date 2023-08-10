'Bharat Mata' apparently unparliamentary word: Rahul Gandhi on his expunged remarks in LS

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said 'Bharat Mata' is apparently an unparliamentary word in the country, a day after some of his remarks made in Lok Sabha during the no-trust motion were expunged by Speaker Om Birla.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi leaves from Parliament House before PM Modi's speech on 'No Confidence Motion' in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Apparently, Bharat Mata is an unparliamentary word in India nowadays," Gandhi told reporters when asked about his comments expunged from the records of Parliament.

Gandhi left Parliament just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the no-confidence motion that was moved by the Congress on behalf of the opposition bloc INDIA, saying he had some work.

He, however, returned to the house when the prime minister was speaking.

Some of Gandhi's remarks on 'Bharat Mata' made during the second day of the debate on the no-confidence motion were expunged from the records late on Wednesday night by the Lok Sabha Speaker.